Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH) Executive Director Wally Jeffers says, while the organization is best known for providing food to people in need, FISH is getting 15-20 requests per day for help with rent and utility payments. Wally says while they're able to provide some help, people in need of help may also contact the Texoma Council of Governments (TCOG) and Texas Rent Relief. Also, FISH is now taking applications for Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets.

HUNT COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO