FOUND: Search ends, missing 87-year-old Harrisburg man last seen Wednesday has been located

Editor’s Update: Bott’s was safely located on Thursday, Oct. 7.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Dauphin County were searching for an 87-year-old man believed to be missing since Wednesday, October 6, around 1 p.m. Police said the man may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Richard Botts, 87, was described as roughly 6’00” in height, 240 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say Botts was last seen wearing a t-shirt and tan pants and is believed to be driving a black 2017 Ford Escape, with PA Registration KVD-6141.

Botts was safely located on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Botts’ wife told police Richard did not tell her where he was going and did not take his cell phone, walker or any of his medication. Botts was last seen traveling south on Colonial Road towards Jonestown Road.

Officers say Botts is not in any of the local hospitals nor have any relatives reported hearing from him.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.