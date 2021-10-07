CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

FOUND: Search ends, missing 87-year-old Harrisburg man last seen Wednesday has been located

By Dylan Abad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

Editor’s Update: Bott’s was safely located on Thursday, Oct. 7.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Dauphin County were searching for an 87-year-old man believed to be missing since Wednesday, October 6, around 1 p.m. Police said the man may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Richard Botts, 87, was described as roughly 6’00” in height, 240 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say Botts was last seen wearing a t-shirt and tan pants and is believed to be driving a black 2017 Ford Escape, with PA Registration KVD-6141.

Botts was safely located on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Botts’ wife told police Richard did not tell her where he was going and did not take his cell phone, walker or any of his medication. Botts was last seen traveling south on Colonial Road towards Jonestown Road.

Officers say Botts is not in any of the local hospitals nor have any relatives reported hearing from him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1DmH_0cJom9S400

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Comments / 6

Related
abc27 News

Swatara Township Police charge 16-year-old as an adult for alleged murder after last week’s shooting

A teenager from Steelton has been charged as an adult for an alleged murder and other charges relating to a shooting death that occurred on Oct. 7. Police on Wednesday announced that 16-year-old Steven Roman of Steelton was arrested and charged for the death of Keshawn Maurice Carter. The shooting happened on Oct. 7 just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Maurice Carter dead in the parking lot.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Whtm
abc27 News

abc27 News

1K+
Followers
521
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy