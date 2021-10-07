Coach’s Corner: For Exponential Growth, It’s as Simple as a Game of TAG
CEO, JPAR – Real Estate. What is measured improves. What is measured and reported back exponentially improves. There was a study of Olympic-level figure skaters. First, the skaters trained on their own, in their usual ways. They attempted 60 elements (jumps and spins) in 1 hour of training. Then, a whiteboard was brought out onto the ice so their coach could tally the number of jumps and spins in real-time.candysdirt.com
