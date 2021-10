Sky has done away with the satellite dish, with a new ‘Sky Glass’ TV.The Glass is a normal television, with a 4K display, built-in Dolby Atmos and five different colours. It costs £13 per month and will go on sale in the UK from 18 October.But it is perhaps most notable for what it doesn’t have: it gets the full Sky experience through WiFi, without a satellite dish.It will now be able to provide all of its programming – including live television, with the option to pause and record whenever – through the internet.That will mean no convoluted installations of...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO