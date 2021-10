A code was provided by the developers for this review. With WRC 10, the video game rally championship returns. You should know by now that this is KT Racing and Nacon’s penultimate iteration. Codemasters gained the official license of the world rally championship for the period from 2023 to 2027. I must say that WRC 10 appears more like a decent evolution of the series than the revolution that everyone expected with the complicity of the next gen. Take note that the differences with the predecessor are few. The distance from the competition is still a lot, especially from a purely technological point of view. Here is my WRC 10 review on PlayStation 5!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO