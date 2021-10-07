CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITORIAL: A special win for Sox fans

Daily News Of Newburyport
 6 days ago

Suddenly, the Red Sox are back in our good graces. A few weeks ago – a few days ago, even – that prospect seemed unlikely as the team stumbled through a series of poor games, its postseason hopes fading with every poor base running decision or throwing error. Hamstrung by its stubborn refusal to embrace the COVID-19 vaccine and getting thrashed by the likes of the historically bad Baltimore Orioles, the Sox weren’t just bad, they were unlikable.

