Basic Needs Supports Yield Big Payoffs for Community College Students
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Connecting Texas community college students to resources addressing their basic needs for food, housing, childcare and more offers big dividends, according to a new experimental study from The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice. Nudging students with simple emails more than doubled use of the Amarillo College basic needs center and increased their odds of completing developmental education by 20%.www.mychesco.com
