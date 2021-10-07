Basic Needs Supports Yield Big Payoffs for Community College Students

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia’s Office of Community Empowerment and its partners announced that 159 hair care businesses were recently selected to receive a total of $795,000 from the Salon and Barbershop Emergency Relief Program (SABER). The program was designed to provide financial relief to businesses in the hair care industry that were among the most adversely impacted by the City’s pandemic-related restrictions last year.

