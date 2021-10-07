CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debt-ceiling deal apparently reached in Congress, averting trouble for now

By Jack Durschlag
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …. Debt-ceiling deal apparently reached in Congress, averting trouble for now. Congress may not have an infrastructure bill. But at least it has an off-ramp. Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday forged...

