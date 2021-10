The Philadelphia Eagles head south to Charlotte this Sunday where they will take on the Carolina Panthers. This Week 5 matchup pits a reeling 1-3 Eagles team against a 3-1 Panthers squad that suffered its first loss last weekend. While Carolina will once again likely be without its star running back Christian McCaffrey, Philadelphia has injury issues of its own, as the Eagles come in banged up along both their offensive and defensive lines.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO