This just may be the year when Congress seriously addresses the climate crisis. This summer, all hell broke loose here and around the world. Just a sampling of the extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change include the worst flooding in decades in Central Europe, deadly monsoon-triggered mudslides in India, unprecedented drought in the U.S. Southwest, and record-breaking wildfires in Greece, Italy, Turkey, Russia and the Western United States. Hurricane Ida, which killed more than 100 people and may have caused at least $95 billion in damages, was just one of a number of hurricanes that ravaged the Gulf Coast and states up and down the Eastern seaboard.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO