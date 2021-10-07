Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung is Louis Vuitton’s newest global house ambassador
‘Squid Game’ Actress Gained Over 8 Million Followers Amid Show Success!. South Korean model and actress HoYeon Jung is enjoying the unprecedented level of attention that Netflix's successful K-drama Squid Game has brought her - the kind of overnight fame that only comes with such a global hit. Now Louis Vuitton has named the star, who plays Kang Sae-byeok in the series, as the brand's newest global house ambassador for fashion, watches and jewellery.www.harpersbazaar.com
