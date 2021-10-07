MLB playoff bracket 2021: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for the Division Series
The two wild-card matchups are done. Now all the postseason teams will be taking the field. The Red Sox defeated their rival Yankees in the AL wild-card game to set up a match against the Rays, who finished the 2021 regular season as the top team after winning the 2020 AL pennant. The Dodgers prevailed in a low-scoring affair against the Cardinals in the NL wild-card game with a walk-off homer to move on to the NLDS to face the NL West champion Giants.www.sportingnews.com
