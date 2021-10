Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season was another week that tilted in favor of the favorites, albeit barely. Underdogs went 7-8-1 against the spread with a couple of notable upsets. The Bears defeated the favored Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon while the Bills pummelled the reigning AFC Champion Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football" 38-20. That shocked bettors who believed the Chiefs would be poised to make a statement after a lackluster start to the season.

