Richard S. Earley, 81, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on November 24, 1939, in New Matamoras, OH to the late Harold and Jesse Alloway Earley. Richard was a member of the Steelworkers Union and had worked as a welder for Ormet Corp. He served as a Trustee of Grandview Township for 16 years and was a member of the St. Mary’s Elks Lodge #1701.