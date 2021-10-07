CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Exclusive-U.N. expert calls for N.Korea sanctions to be eased as starvation risk looms

By Stephanie Nebehay
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYoGm_0cJoiTdH00

GENEVA (Reuters) - North Korea’s most vulnerable risk starvation after it slipped deeper into isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and U.N. sanctions imposed for its nuclear and missile programmes should be eased, a U.N. rights investigator said in report seen by Reuters.

The worsening humanitarian situation could turn into a crisis and it is coinciding with a global “creeping apathy” about the plight of North Korea’s people, said Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“Sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council should be reviewed and eased when necessary to both facilitate humanitarian and lifesaving assistance and to enable the promotion of the right to an adequate standard of living of ordinary citizens,” he said in a final report to the U.N. General Assembly, to be presented on Oct. 22.

North Korea does not recognise Ojea Quintana’s mandate or cooperate with him and its mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government in Pyongyang does not take questions from foreign media.

Leader Kim Jong Un in June said the food situation was “tense” because of natural disasters last year and acknowledged that citizens had faced sacrifices during the pandemic. In April, North Korean officials called a U.N. report on child malnutrition a “sheer lie”.

North Korea has not reported any COVID-19 cases and has imposed strict anti-virus measures, including border closures and domestic travel curbs.

But many North Koreans relying on commercial activities along the border with China have lost their incomes, and that has been compounded by the impact of sanctions, Ojea Quintana said.

“People’s access to food is a serious concern and the most vulnerable children and elderly are at risk of starvation,” he said, adding that North Koreans “should not have to choose between the fear of hunger and the fear of COVID-19”.

“Essential medicines and medical supplies are in short supply and prices have increased several fold as they stopped coming in from China, and humanitarian organisations have been unable to bring in medicines and other supplies.”

Most diplomats and aid workers have left North Korea amid strict travel restrictions and a shortage of essential goods and health facilities, Ojea Quintana said.

Progress in vaccination, women and children’s health and water and sanitation was eroding, he said.

“The current worsening humanitarian situation could turn into a crisis and must be averted,” he said.

‘CREEPING APATHY’

He also voiced concern that growing challenges to obtaining information were “leading to a creeping apathy in global attention to the worsening human rights situation there”.

Ojea Quintana called for easing military tension on the divided peninsula and urged the United States and South Korea to “send clear signals” to revive diplomacy aimed at securing the North’s denuclearisation.

In recent weeks, North Korea carried out a series of weapons tests including ballistic missiles and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities.

Ojea Quintana welcomed a pledge by U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in last May to work to improve North Korea’s rights situation.

“In any possible upcoming peace negotiations, the Republic of Korea and the United States of America should secure commitments with measurable benchmarks ... to a meaningful process of engagement on human rights,” he said.

North Koreans are still detained in political prison camps, along with their families, while some have been released from labour training centres due to the unavailability of food and work, he said.The camps, known as kwanliso, the existence of which is denied by the state, can be qualified as constituting crimes against humanity, he said.

Comments / 1

Related
IBTimes

UN Rights Report Warns Of N. Korea 'Starvation Risk'

North Korea's most vulnerable are "at risk of starvation" with the economy worsening due to a self-imposed coronavirus blockade, and UN sanctions imposed over the country's nuclear programmes should be eased, a UN human rights expert said Wednesday. The impoverished nation has been behind a rigid blockade since early last...
WORLD
New York Post

Kim Jong Un displays missile arsenal, claims US causing instability

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un announced Monday that he is building an “invincible” military that will have the capability to launch a nuclear strike at the US — adding that its development serves to deter a “hostile” US causing instability in the region. The leader of the Hermit Kingdom,...
MILITARY
AFP

North Korea's Kim blames US for tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has blamed the United States for tensions on the peninsula and accused the South of hypocrisy, state media reported Tuesday, as he opened an exhibition showcasing his nuclear-armed country's weapons. "North Korea held the exhibition on purpose to claim that their weapons development programmes are no different from those of other countries," he told AFP. - Party time - Washington and Seoul are security allies and the United States stations around 28,500 troops in South Korea to defend it against its neighbour, which invaded in 1950.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Reuters

N.Korea's food situation appears perilous, experts say

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s food situation remains perilous according to analysts and a United Nations expert who raised doubts this week about its harvest, and there are signs that it is receiving large shipments of humanitarian aid from China. North Korea has long suffered from food insecurity, with observers...
CHINA
Washington Examiner

What is Kim Jong Un thinking?

There are some very smart, experienced people in the U.S. intelligence community whose jobs center on this very question. North Korea is a highly reclusive country. So, to the extent the United States has access to what is actually going on within the corridors of power in Pyongyang, the information largely comes from the occasional high-profile defector. The last two months, however, have been especially dizzying for U.S. intelligence.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#Crimes Against Humanity#N Korea#U N#The Un Security Council#The U N General Assembly#North Koreans
Washington Times

Pyongyang ‘disappointed’ with Biden, former CIA North Korea chief says

The former top U.S. intelligence official on North Korea says Kim Jong-un’s regime is “disappointed” with Biden administration policy so far, saying Pyongyang likely hoped the new U.S. administration would have delivered a “concrete roadmap” for restarting stalled nuclear talks by now. Andy Kim, who headed the CIA’s Korea Mission...
FOREIGN POLICY
Arkansas Online

Russia floats sanctions-easing offer to U.S.

MOSCOW -- Russia made an offer to the U.S. on Tuesday to roll back several rounds of sanctions that have hampered the activities of their diplomatic missions, but reaffirmed its strong opposition to any U.S. military presence in Central Asia. The Russian proposal was made during talks between Under Secretary...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
AFP

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar, as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. The European Union opened the virtual G20 summit by pledging the one-billion-euro aid package, including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
WORLD
AFP

G20 leaders agree to step up Afghan humanitarian effort

G20 leaders agreed Tuesday to work together to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, as the EU pledged a one-billion-euro aid package and host Italy stressed the need to maintain contacts with the Taliban.  The European Union opened the talks by pledging one billion euros ($1.2-billion), including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours who were taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
CHARITIES
AFP

In Glasgow, China-US tensions could shape climate future

Global momentum is building on the climate crisis but action will be impossible without two nations, China and the United States, which together account for more than half of emissions -- and whose governments don't get along. "If the national governments of China and the US are not able to agree on anything of substance, I think there may well be room for serious action anyway, because both countries are able and willing to do a lot on their own," said Mary Nichols, who led major climate initiatives as chair of the California Air Resources Board.
POLITICS
95.5 FM WIFC

U.N. urges Ethiopia to allow unhindered aid as famine looms

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Ethiopia’s government on Wednesday to allow the world body to deliver humanitarian aid to millions in the country’s north “without hindrance.”. During a U.N. Security Council meeting, Guterres urged Ethiopia’s government to allow “unrestricted movement of desperately needed fuel,...
AFRICA
Reuters

U.S. condemns Ethiopia's expulsion of U.N. officials, warns of sanctions

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The United States condemns Ethiopia's expulsion of seven United Nations officials, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, warning that Washington will not hesitate to use sanctions against those who obstruct humanitarian efforts in the country. The expulsions were announced by Ethiopia's Ministry...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
221K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy