Public Health

Russia reports biggest one-day COVID-19 case tally of 2021

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russia reported 27,550 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day tally it has recorded this year, amid a wave of infections that has pushed officials to urge people to get vaccinated.

The government coronavirus task force also said that 924 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the last 24 hours, close to a record one-day toll. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

