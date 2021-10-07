Bull-market Bitcoin: the king of crypto is up 25% in the past week
Good morning, Bull Sheeters. U.S. futures are gaining this morning, looking to extend the modest equities winning streak to three straight (and four positive sessions in the past five). The big concerns looming over markets—namely, the debt ceiling standoff and soaring energy prices—have subsided for now, and that's sending global stocks higher too. Even tech is jumping.
