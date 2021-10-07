CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bull-market Bitcoin: the king of crypto is up 25% in the past week

By Bernhard Warner
Fortune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Good morning, Bull Sheeters. U.S. futures are gaining this morning, looking to extend the modest equities winning streak to three straight (and four positive sessions in the past five). The big concerns looming over markets—namely, the debt ceiling standoff and soaring energy prices—have subsided for now, and that's sending global stocks higher too. Even tech is jumping.

CNBC

A $200 billion money manager on why every stock market investor should be ready to go to cash

Market volatility is up and valuations in the S&P 500 may tempt stock investors to go to cash, especially if Q3 earnings disappoint. For most investors, it should not be a binary decision between being in stocks or out, according to Ashbel Williams, who recently retired as head of the roughly $200 billion investment portfolio for the Florida State Board of Administration.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS
Fortune

U.S. leapfrogs China to become the world’s #1 Bitcoin miner

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. has become the world’s epicenter for Bitcoin mining after a crackdown in China effectively eliminated the practice in the former cradle of the industry. At the end of August, America accounted for 35.4%...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

US Becomes Largest Bitcoin Mining Market After China's Crypto Ban

The United States has become the frontrunner in the global Bitcoin mining industry. This follows a ban on crypto mining imposed by the Chinese government earlier this year. The United States has become the world's largest market for Bitcoin mining, according to new data from Cambridge University. The United States...
MARKETS
Xi Jinping
Joe Biden
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Markets Presenting Historic Opportunity As Bitcoin Thrusts Upward, According to Closely Followed Trader Pentoshi

Widely followed crypto market analyst Pentoshi thinks that Bitcoin’s run-up is giving traders a prime opportunity. The trader tells his 309,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (BTC) moving higher before dragging the crypto market up creates an opportunity to compound Bitcoin profits with altcoins. “​​If $Btc up + alts down it’s...
MARKETS
#Bitcoin Cash#Energy Stocks#The Hang Seng#The White House#Chinese#Saudi#European#Royal Dutch Shell#Hurricane Ida
Benzinga

Why Coinbase Stock Could Rip Amid Bitcoin Bull Market, New NFT Platform

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) announced its entry into the NFT market Tuesday with a sister platform, Coinbase NFT. With the NFT market hitting a whopping $10 billion in sales volume in the third quarter and growing, Coinbase could be set to substantially increase its revenues. The cryptocurrency trading platform relies...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Waitr's stock rockets on heavy volume after Morgan Stanley discloses more than 10% stake

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. shot up 45.4% on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, to bounce off a 19-month closing low in the previous session, after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company. Trading volume ballooned to 155.9 million shares, enough to make the online ordering technology platform company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and well above the full-day average of about 4.9 million shares. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, which would be enough to make the bank and brokerage Waitr's largest shareholder, according to FactSet data. In Morgan Stanley's latest 13-F filing with the SEC in August, the broker said it owned just 807,195 shares as of June 30. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at 80 cents, the lowest closing price since March 2020. Even with Wednesday's rally, the stock has still tumbled 58.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Market highlights: Wall Street down, UK markets up, Bitcoin steady

Stocks of renewable energy producers are increasing parallel to oil. Yesterday, most cryptos were in the red. Many in the top 10 by market cap lost as much as 5%, some more. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) remained stable at above $56,500. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) gained more than 12%, but its double-digit growth is hardly a surprise for anyone now. A drop would surprise us.
STOCKS

