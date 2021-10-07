Grosjean, Johnson Both Pass Rookie Oval Tests At IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson both passed their rookie orientation programs (ROP) for the oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Dodging intermittent rain showers, both drivers were able to move through most of the three phases of their rookie tests. Both drivers were able to turn the required 10 laps at 205 and then 15 laps at 210 mph in the first two phases of the test. As they were progressing through the third phase, rain moved in.