While the dual camera system and longer battery life are enough to make us want to fork over the cash, it's a lot of cash to fork over! Even though Apple says the new iPhone 13 is durable "from edge to edge," nothing feels scarier than dropping a brand new, expensive iPhone and watching the portal to TikTok shatter. If you plan to spend your hard-earned money on a new phone soon, you'll want to pick up a new case you can trust to go along with it. The bad news is that iPhone 12 cases are incompatible with the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini. That means even if you already have a phone case, you're going to need a new one.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO