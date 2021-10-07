CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch USA vs. Jamaica: Time, TV channel, FREE Live stream, schedule for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

By Ben Axelson
 6 days ago
CONCACAF World Cup qualifying resumes as USA takes on Jamaica at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Thursday, October 7 (10/7/2021). USA vs. Jamaica is one of four CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, and the only game that will not be available on Paramount Plus. Instead USA vs. Jamaica will be broadcast on ESPN 2, and can be streamed on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV services.

