Swarthmore, PA

“2020 in Perspective”: List Gallery Offers Reflection, Meditation on Tumultuous Year

By Claire Ottenstein
swarthmorephoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParisa is taking refuge in her home. It’s 2020. She is unable to work because of COVID-19 and she cannot afford her rent. She takes a bath twice a day because she is so afraid of COVID-19. At dusk on Dec. 11, 2020 in Ratchaburi, Thailand, a team of researchers catch bats as they fly out of the Khao Chong Pran Cave. The team studied the saliva, excrement, blood, and tissue from the bats, attempting to understand the origins of COVID-19. Brianna Noble, an urban cowgirl, attends a Black Lives Matter movement on horseback on July 26th, 2020. Her strength and values in social justice were magnetic, and she ended up leading the protest. These stories, from photographs entitled “In Quarantine” by Maryam Saeedpoor, “The Virus Hunters” by Adam Dean, and “Brianna Noble: Urban Cowgirl” by Deanne Fitzmauric are not just photos; they are photojournalism, which captures a diverse set of experiences that the public would have otherwise not known of.

swarthmorephoenix.com

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

Community Policy