The Seattle Seahawks (2-2) split their two-game road trip and now find themselves back at home for a key divisional showdown with the Los Angeles Rams (3-1). Seattle is coming off a badly needed 28-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to snap a two-game losing streak, whereas the Rams dropped their first game of the year in a blowout against the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams are now chasing Arizona in the highly competitive NFC West, and for the Seahawks they could find themselves improving from last to 2nd in less than a week’s span.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO