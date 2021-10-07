CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PC 8K Showcase on an RTX 3090 With Ray Tracing Effects is a Sight to See

By Aernout van de Velde
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand-new Kena: Bridge of Spirits PC showcase has surfaced, showing off the game running in 8K resolution on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU. Courtesy of YouTube channel “Digital Dreams”, this showcase has Ember Lab’s title running on PC on Ultra Settings with the channel’s own custom “Beyond all limits Raytracing” ReShade preset based on Pascal “Marty McFly” Gilcher’s ReShade. This preset is used to further improve the game’s Ambient Occlusion effects and Global Illumination, but in all honesty, the difference doesn’t appear to be that apparent. Still, this gorgeous game running on a PC in 8K resolution on ultra-settings is a sight to behold.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
cogconnected.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Video Review – A Bridge to the Past

Kena: Bridge of Spirits adheres to the old ways of making platformers. The technical aspects are phenomenal and thoroughly current. Fans of classics in the genre will gush over the incredible design but do these tried and tested conventions still hold up?. 3D platformers are in the midst of a...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the perfect gaming comfort food

Sometimes, it’s nice to have a game that gives you exactly what you expected. Not everything has to be revolutionary. That’s exactly how I’d describe Kena: Bridge of Spirits. While it doesn’t really do anything new or surprising, it’s successful in all of the ways that count. In other words, it’s the equivalent of gaming “comfort food.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Corrupt Toshi boss guide

You’ve finally defeated the Warrior, Hunter, and Mask Maker. That means it is time for a rematch against Toshi. He won’t go down easily though. This boss uses techniques from all three of the bosses you fight leading up to him, making him a force to be reckoned with. Here are some tips to defeat him.
VIDEO GAMES
Michigan Daily

‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ is a gorgeous reflection on grief

Although it is the first video game released by developer Ember Lab, “Kena: Bridge of Spirits” is the furthest thing from amateur. I quickly fell in love with its well crafted world, thrilling combat and touching story. I even learned a little about myself along the way. “Kena: Bridge of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ray Tracing#Game Design#Puzzle Game#Nvidia Rtx#Kena Bridge Of Spirits#Ember Lab#Ultra Settings
dbltap.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Master Difficulty Exploit Explained

Kena: Bridge of Spirits' fans have discovered an exploit that will allow players to beat the Master Difficulty in a few minutes. Master Difficulty plays exactly how it is named. It is a very challenging level that causes all players problems when they attempt it. Kena: Bridge of Spirits Master...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Update 1.07 has arrived for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Ember Lab has now released a new patch for Kena: Bridge of Spirits that should be rolling out to all available platforms. If you own the PS4 version of the game, the version is number 1.07. The file size for the PS4 version isn’t large as it’s 299 MB. However, the file size may vary if you’re playing the game on PS5 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Update 1.08 Contains Further Bug Fixes

Added support for offline mode on PC. Please note Achievements will not unlock while offline but will be awarded after login. (PC only.) Added option to reduce motion blur intensity. Fixed issue where Kena had a chance to slow down or stop while running. Fixed inaccurate Rot count in the...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Guardians of the Galaxy for PC will support DLSS, 8K resolution, and ray tracing

The chatter around Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy continues to pick up as we inch closer to its October launch. Just this last week, Square Enix and the game’s developer, Eidos Montreal/d3t Ltd, showed off how the game will play. The previous two trailers talked about exploration mechanics as well as showcasing each superhero. Today, the development team is delivering on the visual goods, giving a glimpse as to some of the hardware perks PC players will see in Guardians of the Galaxy, ranging from 8K visuals, to DLSS, and ray tracing.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
Youtube
wccftech.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition Is up for Pre-Order for PS4, PS5, for Just $49.99 on Amazon

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the latest action-adventure game that you can immerse yourself in, and if you were patient enough to wait, then congratulations, your wait has come to reward you in the form of a Deluxe Edition that is available for the PS4 and PS5. The Deluxe Edition for the PS4 and PS5 costs $49.99 on Amazon, and it includes the following content.
RETAIL
Indiana Gazette

Impressions: 3 quick thoughts on ‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’

Indie game by Ember Lab looks great and plays like a cross between “Zelda” and “Pikmin.”. “Kena: Bridge of Spirits” generated plenty of hype based on its stunning visuals. That shouldn’t be a surprise. Developer Ember Lab began as an animation and digital content studio, and the CG footage they produced is on par with anything Hollywood produced.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

The Rot in Kena: Bridge of Spirits were originally developed as evil blobs of goo

The Rot are undoubtedly the stars of the show in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. These loveable little blobs and their cute personalities led to everyone who has played the game falling in love with them. But, they didn’t always look and behave like they do now. Originally they were far more nefarious and a lot less fuzzy and cute.
TV SERIES
fsunews.com

PlayStation releases visual spectacle ‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’

After multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ember Labs finally released the long-awaited action-adventure video game "Kena: Bridge of Spirits" on Sept. 21. Just based on the short teasers leading up to the game’s release, fans were already comparing its animation quality with the likes of “Skyrim” and “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” As a result, gamers have been anxious to finally get their hands on the gameplay and narrative of the game to see if it was on par with its outstanding visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

'Kena: Bridge of Spirits' is Much More Than a Kids Game

Kena is a picturesque, colorful adventure game that's more than a little reminiscent of the 3D Legend of Zelda games. While it starts off cheerful and colorful enough, with tons of cute little monsters, it's secretly a spooky, vaguely sad ghost story. The difficulty curve's steep enough that adults or...
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

Excel Ray Tracing With Help From C

It isn’t news that [s0lly] likes to do ray tracing using Microsoft Excel. However, he recently updated his set up to use functions in a C XLL — a DLL, really — to accelerate the Excel rendering. Even if ray tracing isn’t your thing, the technique of creating custom high-performance Excel functions might do you some good somewhere else.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
dbltap.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits DLC Plans: Are There Any?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits may have a few DLC plans in the works, according to Ember Lab co-founder Mike Grier in an interview with IGN. Despite being just a handful of days removed from launch, feedback from fans of the action-adventure title have been heard by the Ember Lab team said Grier, who took to IGN's Next-Gen Console Watch show to shed some light on what post-launch support for Kena could look like.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Kena Bridge of Spirits: All Cursed Chests locations

The world may be one of the most beautiful you’ve ever encountered in a game before, but the lands of Kena: Bridge of Spirits is not as peaceful or healthy as you might first guess. The world is suffering from corruption that Kena alone must find a way to deal with. This corruption can take many forms, but most will attempt to prevent you from helping the spirits of this world move on, as well as accomplish your overall goal of reaching the sacred mountain shrine. But, this evil force is something you may want to seek out voluntarily in the case of Cursed Chests.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Dev Is ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ By How Many People Used The Game’s Photo Mode

Kena: Bridge of Spirits developer Ember Lab has revealed that it has been ‘pleasantly surprised’ by the number of folk who have flocked to the game’s Photo Mode feature. Speaking with The Loadout, Michael Grier and Thomas Varga, who serve as Ember Labs’ chief creative officer and producer, respectively, revealed they had hoped Photo Mode would be popular, but it turns out usage surpassed their expectations.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy