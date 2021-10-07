Martin Odegaard admits he struggled to fit in at Real Madrid
Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has confessed he is enjoying the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium after struggling to fit in at former side Real Madrid. The Norway international joined Real back in 2017 but struggled to make a real splash at the Santiago Bernabeu, instead playing his best football away on loan. He shone with Real Sociedad in the 2019/20 season before earning himself a £30m move to Arsenal off the back of a six-month spell in north London.www.90min.com
