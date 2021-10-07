Diplo denies sexual misconduct allegations, claims “stalker” is attempting to “extort” him
Diplo has denied the recent sexual misconduct allegations made against him, claiming that his accuser is a “stalker” who is attempting to “extort” him. The EDM artist – real name Thomas Wesley Pentz – posted a lengthy statement to Instagram last night (October 6) after Buzzfeed News reported that he may face charges of invasion of privacy and intentionally giving someone a sexually transmitted infection.www.nme.com
