Special Meeting Town Council Strategic Planning Workshop

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), the October 8, 2021, Special Town Council Strategic Planning Workshop will occur outdoors on the patio of the Corte Madera Community Center, located at 498 Tamalpais Drive in Corte Madera, and not by teleconference. All attendees will be required to be fully masked and comply with all social distancing requirements. The Council welcomes public comment. Please submit public comment in person during the meeting, or remotely by emailing PublicComment@tcmmail.org before or during the meeting.