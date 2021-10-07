CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Navy’s Coastal Forces exhibition set to open in Gosport

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first permanent museum display dedicated to Coastal Forces, a division of the Royal Navy, is set to open. The exhibition tells the story of the men who manned the craft used to attack German convoys, carry out raids and pick up secret agents. They sank hundreds of enemy vessels...

