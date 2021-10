Talia Parkinson-Jones has been named executive producer of NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna. Parkinson-Jones most recently was consulting producer of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk and executive producer of Tamron Hall. She launched and served as co-executive producer of the latter show when it debuted in 2019. Today with Hoda & Jenna is the fourth hour of the franchise, hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Libby Leist, SVP of Today and NBC News, said in a statement that Parkinson-Jones’ “extensive daytime television experience is matched by her energy and creativity, and we look forward to her joining our team.” She officially...

