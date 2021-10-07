CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C.-area forecast: Cloudy skies dominate through Friday with mild temperatures

By Matt Rogers
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: 70s are fine, but relentless clouds may cross the line. Today: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower or sprinkle. Highs: 73 to 78. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. Lows: 60 to 66. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, isolated...

www.washingtonpost.com

NBC Connecticut

Mild Temperatures Continue Today

The mild weather we've been experiencing this week is continuing today. The skies will be bright and sunny with highs in the 70s. Tomorrow looks similar with highs in the upper 70s. It's possible parts of the state could get near 80 degrees. Our next chance for showers is Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
nycweathernow.com

NYC Mild Dominant October Continues And Lasts

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone. Warmer air begins to make its push towards us for tomorrow and Friday, but not before one more day of some clouds sticking around. Overall, October is looking very mild/warm, and will by far outnumber the individual, cooler days ahead. You can thank some of the tropical activity around in both the Atlantic and the Pacific, and I’ll explain “how” below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

WATCH: Still mild and mainly cloudy Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The air cools a little the rest of the week, but it remains very mild and not October like through the start of the weekend. A weak cold front slides through with more clouds than not and a few more spotty light showers, but much of Wednesday looks to be dry.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: System Moving Through State Brings Rain, Wind Gusts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Showers are moving northeast through Minnesota Wednesday, bringing rainfall and wind gusts to much of the state. By 6 a.m., showers had already begun in the southwestern part of the state. The Twin Cities should stay dry through 8 a.m., and when the rain arrives, there is the potential for an embedded thunderstorm. The quick-moving system should be out of the area by late afternoon. (credit: CBS) Wind gusts will begin increasing around midday. A wind advisory is in effect in southwestern Minnesota through 1 p.m. In the Twin Cities, wind gusts could reach speeds of 35 to 40 mph. It will stay windy through the day and begin to subside overnight, but Thursday will remain breezy. The high in the Twin Cities will be 65 degrees Wednesday. Cooler temperatures arrive on Thursday and hang around for a couple of days before returning to the mid 60s over the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault
MINNESOTA STATE
pix11.com

Mild, partly cloudy Wednesday before things heat up

NEW YORK — The onshore flow that has been bringing in the clouds for the fast few days is coming to a close. An area of low pressure that has meandered around offshore will start to drift further out to sea allowing for a drier westerly wind to develop starting late on Wednesday and that will bring up the temperatures for the rest of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

PM Update: Trending clearer into a warm Thursday

Mid-70s did it for most spots today. Clouds were slow in giving up their grip, but the farther west you were, the more sunshine you saw today. Finally, the wind off the ocean is turning course. That should mean we see sustained rays starting tomorrow. With the increased sun come warmer temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
wtae.com

Temps will stay above average through Friday in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Temps have been above average every day this month. Temps will stay above average through Friday, then cooler/more seasonal air arrives over the weekend. Dry skies continue through tomorrow. Friday will give up a spotty shower chance in the afternoon, but many place will be dry into friday evening for high school football.
PITTSBURGH, PA

