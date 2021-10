So if you drew up a plan for Iowa to win that game and beat #4 Penn State... that's what you would have drawn up, right? Stiff defense, a big victory in the turnover margin, superb special teams, and just enough offense...? That was probably the blueprint for Iowa's win today and they followed that plan to a T for the most part. The defense was great (especially in the second half), the special teams created field position wins and (and made a handful of clutch field goals), there were turnovers aplenty (4 interceptions and a +3 turnover margin overall), and the offense got one big play when it badly needed it... Iowa got all of that today, plus one more thing: a very timely injury to Penn State QB Sean Clifford.

