Adele Sends Fans into Frenzy after Releasing Preview of 'Easy on Me' Single on Twitter

English pop superstar Adele has dropped a preview of her upcoming single "Easy On Me" on Twitter, leaving fans feeling emotional and happy. See the fans' reactions.

After a few years of music hiatus, English pop singer and songwriter Adele recently caused an online stir after dropping a preview of her latest single, "Easy On Me," on Twitter.

The song preview was a 10-second black-and-white clip featuring the "Hello" hitmaker. According to the Grammy winner's post, she will release the track on October 15.

While Adele has yet to reveal her entire song, several fans are already certain the 33-year-old singer's song will be delightful to the ears. An excited fan commented:

"New! Adele! Music!"

The preview showed the music superstar inside a car, inserting a cassette tape and turning up the volume. She stuck her left arm out of the window as she drove down the road.

A Twitter user rejoiced following Adele's announcement while a fan jokingly suggested that other users should hide their current favorite music since the "Rolling In The Deep" singer is back in the spotlight.

A fan quickly chimed in the comment section to point out that Adele's new song is giving them another reason to smile. Another admirer wrote in jest that the pop star should go easy on fans.

Besides her new song, Adele has been hyping up her fans with her upcoming fourth album. Some speculations arose over the album's title, such as "30."

The award-winning singer's past album titles were "25," "21," and "19." Adding to the rumors, the number "30" has popped up in public locations in several countries, including the U.S., France, Ireland, and Italy.

Prior to surprising the world with a song preview, Adele recently stunned fans when she commented on Twitter's official post. The popstar's tweet marked her social media return after several months offline.

Many people turned to Twitter after Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp went offline. Adele was among the celebrities who reacted to the social networking sites' system glitch.

Adele also left fans speechless after confirming she is now dating sports superagent, Rich Paul. Her boyfriend is the founder of Klutch Sports Group, representing NBA stars, including LeBron James.

The "Someone Like You" singer separated from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, in April 2019 and finalized their divorce in March 2021. They share nine-year-old son Angelo.