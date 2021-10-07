Police trying to break the case of a stolen sculpture [New of the Weird]

Police in Madison, Wis., are looking for a sculpture that was stolen from the Art Fair on the Square on Sept. 25. The unique piece, titled “Dumpty Humpty,” is a bronze of the nursery rhyme character sitting on a toilet with his pants around his ankles and a book in his hands. It’s worth $1,400, according to United Press International. The vendor told police she’d seen two men loitering around her booth, and when she stepped away, they vanished, along with the artwork. Security camera footage also captured the men leaving with Humpty. Hope they didn’t drop him, because, you know …