Dubai Expo to present ancient culture of India, attract global investors

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Government Advisory firmExpo 2020 Dubai was launched on October 1 and is slated to run for six months till March 31, 2022. The India Pavilion is one of the largest structures at the Expo with 4 floors dedicated to technology, research, innovation and heritage. The presentation of the ancient culture of India is expected to reveal new realities of human cultural existence, showing how Indian culture forms the basis of a strong socio-economic bilateral relationship with various nations.

