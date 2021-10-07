Fans React to HBO Max 'House of the Dragon' Trailer on Twitter

Fans expressed excitement after HBO Max released a trailer for "House of the Dragon," an upcoming prequel to the hit series, "Game of Thrones." See the fans' reactions.

HBO Max ignited excitement online following the release of the trailer for "House of the Dragon," a prequel to the famous "Game of Thrones" series that ended in 2019.

In the teaser uploaded by HBO Max on Twitter, English actor Matt Smith can be heard narrating in the background. Smith is the lead star of the fantasy drama, playing Prince Daemon Targaryen.

In the teaser clip, Smith sported long platinum blonde hair and was dressed in black garb. The 38-year-old actor was also seen wearing full battle gear. A fan quickly commented:

"This looks so good! I'm so excited!!!"

The exciting video also featured many new characters with interesting backgrounds. In addition to dragon-shaped iron, fans got a glimpse of the famous iron throne.

The fantasy drama is set 200 years before "Game of Thrones" took place and will focus on the House of Targaryen, one of the notable families in the fictional Kingdom of Westeros.

HBO Max revealed the highly anticipated show will premiere next year with ten episodes.

The story was adapted from George R.R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood." Besides exploring the House of Targaryen, fans will witness the Targaryen civil war, known as the "Dance of the Dragons."

Meanwhile, an excited fan expressed that the prequel series will be the best show next year.

Several Twitter users dropped fire, heart, and dragon emojis on HBO's Twitter post. Another Twitter user wrote, "We can't wait to see what #HouseOfTheDragon has in store! Go Targaryens!"

Fans will expect performances from actors Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Paddy Considine. Also starring in the series are celebrities Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno, and Eve Best.

Several fans watched "Game of Thrones" from 2011 to 2019. The show revolved around nine noble families who fought each other to control Westeros.

The star-studded cast included Pieter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Lena Heady, and Kit Harington. Also included were Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Gwendoline Christie, among others.