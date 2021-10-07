CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Secret Jewish History of the Great Chicago Fire

By PJ Grisar
Cover picture for the articleThe spark of the Great Chicago Fire, which razed nearly four square miles of the city, killed hundreds and left 100,000 more homeless, can be traced with certainty back to Catherine O’Leary’s barn. We still don’t know what or who exactly started it, but one possibility is an 18-year-old German-Jewish immigrant.

