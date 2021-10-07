The Secret Jewish History of the Great Chicago Fire

This week marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. It may sound strange to call something so deadly great, but it suits Chicago's self-image as a place where things are bigger, taller and greater, even tragedies. The 1871 fire killed an estimated 300 people. It turned the heart of the city, wood frame buildings quickly constructed on wooden sidewalks, into ruins and left 100,000 people homeless. My family has an engraving from the London Illustrated News of Chicagoans huddled for their lives along an iron bridge. A reflection of flames makes even the Chicago River look like a cauldron. Like the great fire of London in 1666, the San Francisco earthquake of 1906 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Great Chicago Fire reminds us that big, swaggering cities can still be fragile.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO