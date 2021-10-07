CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistani nationals

neworleanssun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], October 7 (ANI): The United Kingdom has said that Pakistani nationals coming to Britain will have to undergo several COVID-19 safety measures. Pakistan was removed from the red list last month which bars most non-essential travel, Geo News reported. However, in the new travel advisory, UK authorities stated...

www.neworleanssun.com

