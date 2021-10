Someone in California recently won the Powerball lottery after 40 drawings. Now the Powerball has reset, but no one won big this past Wednesday or Saturday. So tonight — Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll get a chance to become the next winner of millions. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).

LOTTERY ・ 8 HOURS AGO