Alex Mega's OT goal lifts East Greenwich over La Salle in Division I field hockey; Wednesday high school roundup

In a battle of 5-1-1 teams, Alex Mega scored halfway into overtime and East Greenwich edged La Salle, 2-1, in Division I field hockey. The Rams' Sofia Calabro opened the scoring in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Avengers' Margaret Neville tied the score at 1-1, setting the stage for Mega's game-winner in the extra frame. The win puts EG in first place in Division I and drops La Salle to third place behind Barrington.