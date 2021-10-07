CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Greenwich, RI

Alex Mega's OT goal lifts East Greenwich over La Salle in Division I field hockey; Wednesday high school roundup

providencejournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a battle of 5-1-1 teams, Alex Mega scored halfway into overtime and East Greenwich edged La Salle, 2-1, in Division I field hockey. The Rams' Sofia Calabro opened the scoring in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Avengers' Margaret Neville tied the score at 1-1, setting the stage for Mega's game-winner in the extra frame. The win puts EG in first place in Division I and drops La Salle to third place behind Barrington.

www.providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
Narragansett, RI
City
Johnston, RI
East Greenwich, RI
Education
City
East Greenwich, RI
City
Scituate, RI
City
North Smithfield, RI
City
Barrington, RI
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Crawford
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy