Covid immunity through infection or vaccination: Are they equal?

By Arthur Allen, Kaiser Health News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Aaron Kheriaty, a psychiatry professor at the University of California, Irvine, felt he didn’t need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 because he’d fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system’s vaccination mandate, saying “natural” immunity had given him and...

FTGF
6d ago

No, they are not, your body is a glorious thing that works much better than any drug a Dr. ( who is in the pocket of the drug companies) can give you.

mimi Alves
6d ago

of course, God created our immune system for a reason..I do prefer stick with God's creation, and my immune system proved that works as supposed!

shelley bastian
5d ago

I had covid and survived, I still have antibodies it's been almost 18 months! Our bodies immune system is better than any jab when it comes to covid

