New Horry County COVID cases decline, but these ZIP codes are still seeing high spread

Horry County continued a downward trend of new COVID-19 cases in the area, but the spread is not created equal across all parts of the county. The county added 1,053 new cases in the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 3, a decrease from 1,466 cases last week, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). But some ZIP codes are seeing incidence rates up to around six cases per 1,000 residents, while others are recording numbers below two cases per 1,000 residents.