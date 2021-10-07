RATP Group: Bonjour by Sid Lee Paris
Bonjour to the future of mobility, the future of service. Bonjour to new functions and innovations and an experience more adapted to your needs. Bonjour to Paris public transport operator RATP’s new application. With a more intuitive and convivial graphic environment, the refreshed look is more accessible and welcoming, starting with its name - Bonjour RATP. The application is part of a major rebranding designed by Sid Lee Paris for the public transport operator which aims to respond to contemporary consumer needs by transforming into a MaaS (mobility as a service) incorporating every transport users need.www.thedrum.com
Comments / 0