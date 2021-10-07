RATP Group: Bonjour by Sid Lee Paris

A world traveling Australian who has appeared everywhere from Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House, to the Davenport, Iowa Bix Fest, Leigh Barker recently set up permanent residence with his family in France. He already had two albums recorded, though not edited, before the pandemic set in. One was intended for a tour with his Australian band before those plans were nixed, the other was recorded in November 2019 with his European band. The albums can now be had, together or separately, under the titles Melbourne and Paris. Fortunately for continuity the singer/violinist remains the same on both sets; Heather Stewart, Barker’s wife, joined him on the move.

