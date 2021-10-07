CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RATP Group: Bonjour by Sid Lee Paris

Cover picture for the articleBonjour to the future of mobility, the future of service. Bonjour to new functions and innovations and an experience more adapted to your needs. Bonjour to Paris public transport operator RATP’s new application. With a more intuitive and convivial graphic environment, the refreshed look is more accessible and welcoming, starting with its name - Bonjour RATP. The application is part of a major rebranding designed by Sid Lee Paris for the public transport operator which aims to respond to contemporary consumer needs by transforming into a MaaS (mobility as a service) incorporating every transport users need.

Design Week

Paris’s new travel app lets people “start their day with a Bonjour”

Sid Lee has designed the illustrative branding for RATP’s new app, which aims to simplify everyday journeys for Parisians. Sid Lee Paris has crafted the visuals for Bonjour, a new transport app designed as a travel companion for Parisians on their everyday journeys. The work was commissioned by transport operator...
