Il Lombardia 2021 – Preview

Forty years ago this month, the late Gianni Mura lamented the dearth of star names on the start line of Il Lombardia in an article entitled ‘The cycling that eats its children.’ In October 1981, at the end of a long and wearying campaign, men like Tour de France champion Bernard Hinault, defending champion Fons De Wolf and World Champion Freddy Maertens all decided to forgo the Race of the Falling Leaves and finish their seasons early, and Mura saw little reason to pretend that the final Monument of the year had a field worthy of its history.