CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Il Lombardia 2021 – Preview

By Barry Ryan
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Forty years ago this month, the late Gianni Mura lamented the dearth of star names on the start line of Il Lombardia in an article entitled ‘The cycling that eats its children.’ In October 1981, at the end of a long and wearying campaign, men like Tour de France champion Bernard Hinault, defending champion Fons De Wolf and World Champion Freddy Maertens all decided to forgo the Race of the Falling Leaves and finish their seasons early, and Mura saw little reason to pretend that the final Monument of the year had a field worthy of its history.

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Julian Alaphilippe repeats rainbow dream and takes aim at Il Lombardia

Four years have passed since Julian Alaphilippe last lined out at Il Lombardia, placing second behind Vincenzo Nibali, and the Frenchman has seemed to squeeze more into the intervening period than most riders manage in an entire career. Big wins, near misses and grand gestures have punctuated the most intense phase of Alaphilippe’s life. A second successive world title in Leuven 10 days ago was simply the latest flourish.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Hirschi
Person
Nairo Quintana
Person
Esteban Chaves
Person
Bauke Mollema
Person
Thibaut Pinot
Person
Nicolas Roche
Person
Vincenzo Nibali
Person
Fabio Aru
Person
Julian Alaphilippe
Person
Mikel Landa
Cyclingnews

New Il Lombardia route could inspire long-range attacks

The tendency for long-range attacks and aggressive racing is likely to continue at Il Lombardia on Saturday with the new hilly route between Como and Bergamo packed with climbs that offer a series of launch pads for attacks, shake-outs and selections. In recent years, Il Lombardia has finished in Como,...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Meintjes finds his feet and extends with Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert

Louis Meintjes has found his feet at Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, signing a two-year contract extension after an encouraging first season with the team. The South African joined the Belgian team for their debut WorldTour campaign after a disappointing second stint at the team currently known as Qhubeka-NextHash. He is still without a...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giro D Italia#Lombardia#Tour De France#Astana#Il Lombardia 2021#Rcs Sport#Worldtour#The Giro Dell Em Ilia#Frenchman
Cyclingnews

Astana renamed as Astana Qazaqstan Team following Premier Tech departure

Astana-Premier Tech will be known as Astana Qazaqstan Team in 2022 following the departure of the squad’s Canadian co-sponsor at the end of this year. In a statement released by Astana on Friday morning, restored general manager Alexandre Vinokourov said that the new name was not simply a cosmetic change, noting that it reflected “closer integration” between the team and the “promotion of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”
WORLD
olympics.com

Tadej Pogacar wins 2021 Il Lombardia in thrilling sprint finish

UAE Emirates cyclist Tadej Pogacar put on a finishing masterclass to claim the 2021 Il Lombardia on Saturday (9 October). The Tokyo 2020 road cycling bronze medallist held his nerve in a sprint finish with Italian Fausto Masnada to cross the line first in a time of 6 hours 1 minute and 39 seconds.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

The Women's Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 5

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won her second consecutive stage of The Women's Tour when she emerged victorious in the stage 5 sprint in Clacton-on-Sea. The penultimate stage of the British stage race was dominated by a solo breakaway from Hayley Simmonds (CAMS-Basso Bikes), who was the virtual GC leader on the road for a long time, but was eventually reeled in with 16 kilometres to go.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cycling
Cyclingnews

Evenepoel suffers and then fades during emotional return to Il Lombardia

Remco Evenepoel returned to Il Lombardia a year after the terrible crash into a ravine that left him with a fractured pelvis and disrupted his 2021 season. He was able to overcome the emotions of it all but a moment of weakness meant he was unable to make an impact on the race as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) went on the attack to win in Bergamo.
SPORTS
BBC

Giro di Lombardia: Tadej Pogacar adds title to Tour de France success

Tadej Pogacar became the first rider in 42 years to claim a Tour de France-Giro di Lombardia double as he won the last Monument race of the season. The 23-year-old Slovenian, riding for UAE-Emirates, became the fourth man to achieve the feat after Fausto Coppi, Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault.
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Tadej Pogačar takes second Monument with victory at Il Lombardia 2021

Tadej Pogačar won his second Monument with victory at Il Lombardia, going solo with 35km still remaining, Fausto Masnada chasing back up before the Slovenian beat the Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider in a two-up sprint. Nearly a minute later the chase group containing the likes of Primož Roglič, Alejandro Valverde,...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Hayley Simmonds: I'm more than just a time triallist

After a disappointing result in the time trial on stage 3, Hayley Simmonds (CAMS-Basso Bikes) went on the attack on stage 5 with a huge solo break that at one point saw the British rider move into the virtual lead. Simmonds attacked early on in the stage and having started...
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

One year on from horror crash, Remco Evenepoel returns to Il Lombardia

Nearly 14 months on from his horror crash in the last edition, Remco Evenepoel returns to Il Lombardia as one of the favourites, the young Belgian rider up against tough opposition from the likes of Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar, while his own team-mate Julian Alaphilippe could instead provide Deceuninck - Quick-Step with the best chance of victory in the final Monument of the season.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy