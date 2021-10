The writing has been on the wall for a while now, but it really is looking like time to swap out your TV for an ultra-short-throw projector. Xgimi is the latest company to make a strong case for putting your old flatscreen out on the curb for the next trash pickup. Its new ultra-short-throw (UST) laser projector, the Aura, can generate an image 150 inches (or 12.5 feet) across and is compact enough to blend in with any room. TV technology may have advanced by leaps and bounds over the last decade, but their design still feels stuck in the stone ages...

