Frustrated Max Scherzer refuses to give ball to Dave Roberts before exiting from NL wild-card game

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodgers pitcher Max Scherzer — an eight-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner, four-time wins leader and three-time National League strikeout leader — was removed during the fourth inning of his team’s win-or-go-home wild-card game against the Cardinals on Wednesday night. But not for a reason Scherzer seemed to agree...

