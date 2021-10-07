CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health system crucial to improve medication adherence for people managing hypertension

By American Heart Association
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople with hypertension, or high blood pressure, play a key role in whether they use medication appropriately to manage their blood pressure. However, a new American Heart Association scientific statement, published today in the Association's journal Hypertension, suggests additional support is needed for patients from the broader health care system. The statement urges health care professionals, pharmacies and insurance companies to develop specific, evidence-based strategies addressing medication adherence and create solutions for blood pressure control at the personal level for individuals with high blood pressure. A scientific statement is an expert analysis of current research and may inform future guidelines and recommendations.

medicalxpress.com

