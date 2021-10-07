Byesville Rotary welcomes two entrepreneurs

View more in
House committee subpoenas former Trump Justice official in Capitol riot probe
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A congressional panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said on Wednesday it has issued a subpoena seeking testimony and records from Jeffrey Clark, a former senior official at the Justice Department who was a proponent of former President Donald Trump's false election fraud claims.
FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
Supreme Court signals willingness to reinstate marathon bomber death sentence
The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared ready to reinstate the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court’s more conservative justices seemed receptive to the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space
More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. The COLA, as it’s commonly called, amounts...
House votes to temporarily raise debt limit
The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
Biden unveils plan to ease supply chain crisis
President Biden vowed to fix the supply chain backlog that has stranded cargo ships loaded with consumer goods. The Port of Los Angeles will now be open 24/7. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
Americans are quitting their jobs — and women are leading "the Great Resignation"
Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers — and women are leading "the Great Resignation." Almost 3% of workers handed in their resignations in August, a record, the government reported Tuesday. The number of people quitting rose to 4.3 million, dwarfing the number of layoffs from employers, who cut 1.3 million jobs the same month.
