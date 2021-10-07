Riders Republic details Year One roadmap in latest video
Ubisoft has detailed what fans can expect in Year One of content for upcoming extreme sports game Riders Republic. There’ll be a total of four major seasons of free and paid content in the game’s first year, kicking off with a special pre-season event called The Grand Opening. Expect several multiplayer modes including Mass Race, Tricks Battle, Free for All and Versus. There’ll also be exclusive rewards that will unlock unique cosmetics. Those who fork out for the Year One Pass will also get their first two exclusive Exotic Kits in the Rocket Bike and Rocket Skis.www.videogamer.com
