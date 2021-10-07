'I was Devastated for Him' - Curtis Jones Speaks About Harvey Elliott's Injury

Liverpool opened this season with youngster Harvey Elliott starting in midfield. The 18-year-old massively impressed and fans were made up to see him lining up in the squad.

Elliott has been a massive prospect since joining from Fulham in 2019 and his loan move at Blackburn Rovers last season showed us what he is capable of.

Unfortunately, against Leeds United Elliott picked up a horrific injury where it looked like he broke his ankle.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Fortunately, the club confirmed it was only dislocated and his operation the following days went successful.

Harvey has also been seen doing rehab on his leg this week, a positive sign that things are going well!

Curtis Jones' Talking About Harvey Elliott's Injury

One player who has recently spoke about Elliott's injury is his midfield partner, Curtis Jones. In a recent interview, the 20-year-old spoke about how Harvey returning will help the team massively.

"He's still here and we're all there for him. We're just waiting for him to come back because I am sure he will play a huge part again and be a big player for the team and the squad. When Harv returns it will help us out massively.

"Harv is still young and it was unfortunate what happened. I was devastated for him, but he's a kid who is a big part of the squad, who is a great player and who is going to help us out in the future."

