Cops Searching for Brian Laundrie Discover Abandoned Campsite in Florida Reserve, Says Report
The law-enforcement team searching for missing man Brian Laundrie say they have made a potentially significant discovery. Police have been looking for Laundrie since the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, whose body was found last month in Wyoming. An unnamed source said to be close to the Laundrie family told CNN that police have found a recently used campsite on the Florida reserve that’s been the focus of the search. Laundrie’s parents suspect their son is in the Carlton Reserve in Venice, which is currently closed to visitors as the search goes on. Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino told CNN earlier Thursday: “They don’t believe he’s in another area. They believe he is in the preserve.” Neither North Port police nor the FBI have confirmed the campsite discovery.www.thedailybeast.com
