CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Cops Searching for Brian Laundrie Discover Abandoned Campsite in Florida Reserve, Says Report

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The law-enforcement team searching for missing man Brian Laundrie say they have made a potentially significant discovery. Police have been looking for Laundrie since the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, whose body was found last month in Wyoming. An unnamed source said to be close to the Laundrie family told CNN that police have found a recently used campsite on the Florida reserve that’s been the focus of the search. Laundrie’s parents suspect their son is in the Carlton Reserve in Venice, which is currently closed to visitors as the search goes on. Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino told CNN earlier Thursday: “They don’t believe he’s in another area. They believe he is in the preserve.” Neither North Port police nor the FBI have confirmed the campsite discovery.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Florida Mom Charged for Sending Son to School With Loaded Gun

A Florida mom thought the best place to store a gun while cleaning was her kindergarten son’s backpack. Now she might go to jail. Ariana Carroll, a 26-year-old mom in Venice, Florida, told police she was cleaning out her car when, in a spur-of-the-moment decision, she threw a loaded handgun case into her son’s backpack. The child then discovered the gun while in class in May and alerted a teacher, who told a school police officer. Carroll said she forgot to take the gun, which has been reported stolen in 2019 by her boyfriend, out before her kid went to school. She was then charged with improper storage of a firearm, but in an apparent cycle of bad luck, she missed her Oct. 4 court date, leading to her arrest. She now faces a second charge for contempt of court, an action she says occurred after she mistook her Oct. 4 date for Oct. 11. She now faces her next court date for both charges on Nov. 4.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Several Dead in Norwegian Town Terrorized by Bow-and-Arrow Attacks

At least four residents were killed on Wednesday when a man with a bow and arrow terrorized a Norwegian town, police told local outlet Drammens Tidende. The suspect, whose name has not been released, targeted people in Kongsberg, a town of about 28,000. Several residents were injured, including a police officer, but police declined to confirm any specific numbers nor name anyone involved. The suspect has been arrested and is believed to have acted alone, authorities said. No motive was given.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Texas Anti-Vaxxer Charged for Sending Vile Threats to Prominent Doc

A Texas man who allegedly threatened former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen for her support of the COVID-19 vaccine has been charged in federal court, reports the Baltimore Sun. Scott Eli Harris, 51, sent terrorizing and viciously racist messages to Wen in July. “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12-gauge promises I won’t,” Harris allegedly wrote. “I’m a 5th generation U.S. Army veteran and a sniper. I can’t wait for the shooting to start.” Harris was arrested in Texas and will have his first court appearance in the coming weeks.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Feds Say Japanese Buyer Illegally Trafficked Blood Pythons

A Japanese national is facing U.S. federal charges for what prosecutors say was an illegal reptile trafficking operation, shipping abroad hundreds of blood pythons, ball pythons, Mexican burrowing pythons, Australian knob tailed geckos, and other regulated species without proper export permits. According to documents filed Oct. 12 in Miami federal court, Daisuke Miyauchi is charged with two felonies: conspiracy to smuggle wildlife and making false records, each of which carry a maximum prison term of five years.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

World Record-Holding Runner Found Stabbed to Death, Husband Missing

Kenyan world record holder Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death at home on Tuesday, and her missing husband is a suspect, police in Kenya say. Tirop, who broke the world record in the 10km road race just last month, is a two-time World Athletics Championships medalist and competed in the Olympic 5,000m final two months ago. The 25-year-old runner’s dad found her on her bed in a pool of blood, with stab wounds to the neck, said Tom Makori, police chief in the town of Iten, according to the BBC. “Her husband is still at large, and preliminary investigations tell us her husband is a suspect because he cannot be found,” Makori said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Texas Cops Botched Investigation Into Teen Who Mowed Down Six Cyclists, Prosecutors Say

The cycling community was left outraged after a teenager who ran over six bicyclists on Sept. 25 was released from the scene without so much as a ticket. Now, Waller County prosecutors have slammed the police’s response to the crash, saying the case “was not handled appropriately by the investigating agency. PERIOD.” “Despite being encouraged by the Texas Department of Public Safety to treat the scene as a crime scene and to contact the D.A.’s Office for advice on how to proceed, the investigating agency chose not to do so,” D.A. Elton R. Mathis wrote. Mathis said he found out about the incident that left six cyclists injured through social media. He also addressed rumors about the teen’s family connections to law enforcement and other local officials. “At this point, we can confirm there are some connections but have yet to see evidence of a city official directing the officer on the scene as to how to handle this particular situation,” said Mathis. “We will continue to look for any such criminal interference as the investigation proceeds.” Mathis also has connections with the teen’s family, according to pictures on Facebook.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Coroner to Reveal New Details on Gabby Petito’s Death

Authorities in Wyoming are due to disclose the findings of Gabby Petito’s autopsy at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue has already determined that the 22-year-old Long Island native was the victim of homicide, but a full forensic identification of the remains was pending. Blue could also reveal the cause of death at the 2:30 p.m. ET press conference, which is expected to shed more light on Petito’s final moments. She was found dead near a camping area in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19, nearly three weeks after her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, mysteriously returned home to Florida without her. The “van-lifer” couple had been in the middle of a cross-country road trip when Petito’s family said they grew alarmed after she seemingly vanished following a bizarre text message. Laundrie is now the subject of a massive manhunt, with an arrest warrant out for him for allegedly using Petito’s bank card after her death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Campsite#Florida Reserve#Cnn#The Carlton Reserve
TheDailyBeast

3 Employees, Including Gunman, Dead in Shooting at Memphis Post Office

Two Postal Service employees were shot and killed Tuesday at a Memphis post office. The shooter, also an employee, died at the scene as well. The cause of death, according to the FBI, was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victims’ identities have not been released. The Postal Service said in a statement, “The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis. Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

COVID-Infected Cop in North Carolina Dies Weeks Before Wedding

A police officer in North Carolina has died of suspected complications in his recovery from the coronavirus, just weeks before he was set to be married. Lt. Eric Dow, 50, was a 26-year veteran of the Fayetteville Police Department with plans to retire next year, according to The Fayetteville Observer. He was supposed to marry his fiancée, Kim Burns, on Oct. 19. On the first of the month, the day he was meant to be fitted for a wedding suit, Burns’ mother found Dow dead at his home. Burns said she didn’t know what had caused the lieutenant’s death, but that she suspected it was a blood clot related to COVID-19.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Decides to Represent Himself in Court, Accidentally Admits to Two New Felonies

A Capitol rioter who allegedly smoked weed in a senator’s office on Jan. 6 decided to represent himself in court on Tuesday—and it went exactly as badly as could have been expected. Washington, D.C. news network WUSA reports that the wild hearing opened with a judge advising Brandon Fellows against representing himself, but he ignored that warning and went on to bolster the case against him by admitting to two new felonies. “Most people do not do this,” U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden reportedly told Fellows. “I do not think this is a good idea… but I’m going to allow you to take the stand, if you wish.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst reportedly got Fellows to admit that he gained access to the Capitol through a broken window, and that he tried to get a previous judge removed from the case using the judge’s wife’s contact information. At the end of the hearing, McFadden ordered Fellows back into custody and told him: “You’ve admitted to incredible lapses of judgment here on the stand, not least of which was seeking to disqualify a New York state judge.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Gun-Toting MAGA Church Buys Sprawling Tennessee Property for ‘Training Center’

The militant, pro-Trump religious group that uses AR-15s during services has purchased a 130-acre property in Tennessee with the intent of turning it into a holy retreat and training center. The congregation, Rod of Iron Ministries, is led by devout conspiracy theorist Pastor Hyung Jin “Sean” Moon. Moon is known for wearing a metal crown studded with polished bullets and carrying a gold-plated semi-automatic rifle. Moon said in a recent online sermon that the Tennessee property had triggered a “spiritual download” in him. “Many, many, many busloads of people are going to come to pray there,” Moon said, “and do ancestor liberation there.” He added he planned to build a divinity school, elementary school, and MAGA politician incubator on the property.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

New Zealand Father Charged After Vanishing From Beach With His 3 Kids

A man has been charged with “causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources” after a search and rescue operation for a missing family in Marokopa, New Zealand. Thomas Phillips, 34, sparked a panic when he vanished off Kiritehere Beach on Sept. 11 with his three kids, aged 8, 6, and 5. He left his vehicle parked on the beach below the tideline, facing out to sea with the keys under the driver’s mat, worrying authorities. They launched a wide-ranging, multi-day search operation, with officers and local volunteers utilizing heat-detecting drones, a helicopter, and a fixed-wing plane to look for the family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Shooting Over Snapchat Feud

A 13-year-old Bronx boy accused of shooting another 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday—after his mom turned him in. The shooting apparently stemmed from a Snapchat feud that culminated in the boy confronting his rival in person and allegedly shooting him in the knee. The New York Police Department released video footage of the suspect and his friend on Sunday, hoping to gain the public’s help in finding him. The release drew the boy’s mother’s attention, who saw the wanted poster and proceeded to turn her son in. The child was charged with attempted murder, assault, and harassment, per the New York Daily News. “You just shake your head,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a TV interview Wednesday. “It’s terrible all the way around. We have to do better as a society.”
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Judge Tosses 2020 Election Lawsuit After Investigators Find Zero Evidence of Fraud

A Georgia judge tossed out an election fraud lawsuit Wednesday, saying the plaintiffs didn’t have the grounds to sue after state investigators failed to dig up any evidence counterfeit ballots had been cast. The lawsuit, brought by the Trump-aligned group VoterGA, alleged that four batches of absentee ballots contained fake votes, prompting an investigation by the state’s secretary of state. However, a Tuesday court filing on behalf of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said they didn’t find evidence of fraud. “While no election is perfect, there was no widespread fraud or illegal voting large enough to overturn the election,” Raffensperger told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The results were, as we reported, that President Trump came up short in the state of Georgia.”
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Ex on the Beach’ Contestant Chris Pearson Dead at 25 from Stabbing

Chris Pearson, one of the first players on the MTV show “Ex on the Beach,” died this weekend from a stab wound, according to TMZ. The 25-year-old was in Los Angeles when he got into an altercation with someone who ended up stabbing him. Paramedics immediately took Pearson to the hospital, but he died around 3:30 AM from the injuries. Friends of the professional DJ set up a GoFundMe page for his family in Colorado. “Chris was the one person who loved with his whole heart,” reads the page, describing the incident as a “tragic encounter.” Police allegedly have leads in their investigation and have called it a “solvable case.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Chicago Police Union Chief Tells Officers: Withhold Your Vaccination Status

The chief of Chicago’s police union urged officers to boycott the city’s requirement to report their COVID-19 vaccination status in a video posted late Tuesday. City employees who do not inform the city government of whether they are vaccinated by Friday will be placed on unpaid leave. Unvaccinated workers will be required to be tested twice a week. Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said that if enough officers do not comply, “It’s safe to say that the city of Chicago will have a police force at 50 percent or less for this weekend coming up.” Catanzara also said he would mount a legal challenge to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s order.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Dog the Bounty Hunter Injures Self in Hunt for Brian Laundrie, Returns to Colorado to ‘Process Leads’

Reality-TV star and self-proclaimed detective Dog the Bounty Hunter—real name Duane Chapman—has removed himself from the search for Brian Laundrie due to an ankle injury, reports Newsweek. The 68-year-old has gone back to Colorado to “meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search,” tweeted John Benson of WFLA. “He’s also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search.’” Chapman has reportedly mustered up a group of people who will continue the effort despite the Bounty Hunter’s break called the “Florida Team” while he continues to “process leads” in Colorado. Lyssa Chapman, Duane’s daughter, confirmed her father’s detour, tweeting that he has gone back to Colorado to “handle some business.”
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Singapore Will Execute a Man for Trafficking a Kilo of Marijuana

A 41-year-old man in Singapore has lost the final appeal of his death sentence for importing a kilogram of marijuana. Omar Yacob Bamadhaj transported the drug from Malaysia in 2018, receiving them from associates at a car wash, and was originally sentenced to death in February. He alleged that narcotics officers coerced a confession from him with threats against his father, which led to disparities of his accounts of the events. Bamadhaj’s father was reportedly driving the car that held the drugs, but he claimed to have no knowledge of them and was not charged.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘I Was Trapped’: Student Says She Was Raped at Sea During Merchant Marine Training Program

Five crew members at the the world’s biggest container shipping company have been suspended after a student at a U.S. federal service academy published an anonymous blog saying she was raped at sea. The author of the post only identified herself as a senior at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. In her blog, the woman says she was 19 when she was posted to a Maersk ship for her Sea Year—a mandatory federal training stint that gives students experience on commercial crafts. She alleges that engineers on board plied her with alcohol one night, then she woke up in a panic. “There was blood on my sheets, and I knew immediately that I had been raped,” she wrote. “I was a virgin and had been saving myself, and as soon as I woke up I could feel that I was very sore and knew exactly what had happened.” Maersk told CNN that five crew members have been suspended and the company has launched an investigation.
KINGS POINT, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy