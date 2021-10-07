CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrsten Sinema Has Made Herself Into ‘a Shame to Democrats’

By Margaret Carlson
 6 days ago
After months operating in the shadow of fellow holdout Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema is coming in for overdue scrutiny of her rejection of President Joe Biden’s legislation. She doesn’t give a clue of what it would take to garner her support, unless it’s an imprimatur from Mitch McConnell she’ll never get, given his promise to stop Biden in his tracks no matter what.

